DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Industry - Manufacturing
The project consists of financing the research activities of the promoter, related to the optimisation of animal feed and nutrition, including (i) the development of innovative nutrients, (ii) the continuous improvement in animal health and performance with a focus on improving human health and the environment, as well as (iii) the optimisation of the industrial process.
The proposed operation will support the company's Research and Development (R&D) activities in the development of new products and the modernisation and expansion of the production facilities to meet the demand for its innovative product lines. The investment programme will enhance the competitiveness of the promoter by strengthening its scientific and industrial know-how, developing its product portfolio, and modernising the production capacity.
The operation concerns an investment programme over a period of four years, comprised of Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities, innovative product and process developments, and RDI-related capital expenditure at several existing production sites in Europe. While most of the RDI programme concerns research that will be carried out within existing facilities, some of the capital expenditure (CAPEX) projects in the programme would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC (amending Directive 2011/92/EU) and will require a screening assessment by the competent authorities. The requirements, in respect to EU and national legislation, including permitting and public consultations, will be finally confirmed by the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.
Loan foreseen under the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI), European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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