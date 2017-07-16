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DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 17,200,000
Ireland : € 22,800,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/08/2018 : € 8,600,000
3/08/2018 : € 8,600,000
3/08/2018 : € 11,400,000
3/08/2018 : € 11,400,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Ireland: Landmark deal secures EUR 118m of investment for agri tech company Devenish Nutrition

Summary sheet

Release date
2 March 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/08/2018
20170716
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
DEVENISH RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of financing the research activities of the promoter, related to the optimisation of animal feed and nutrition, including (i) the development of innovative nutrients, (ii) the continuous improvement in animal health and performance with a focus on improving human health and the environment, as well as (iii) the optimisation of the industrial process.

The proposed operation will support the company's Research and Development (R&D) activities in the development of new products and the modernisation and expansion of the production facilities to meet the demand for its innovative product lines. The investment programme will enhance the competitiveness of the promoter by strengthening its scientific and industrial know-how, developing its product portfolio, and modernising the production capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation concerns an investment programme over a period of four years, comprised of Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities, innovative product and process developments, and RDI-related capital expenditure at several existing production sites in Europe. While most of the RDI programme concerns research that will be carried out within existing facilities, some of the capital expenditure (CAPEX) projects in the programme would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EC (amending Directive 2011/92/EU) and will require a screening assessment by the competent authorities. The requirements, in respect to EU and national legislation, including permitting and public consultations, will be finally confirmed by the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Comments

Loan foreseen under the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI), European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF).

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Ireland: Landmark deal secures EUR 118m of investment for agri tech company Devenish Nutrition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82495369
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170716
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Ireland
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215456637
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170716
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Ireland
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Data sheet
DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related press
Ireland: Landmark deal secures EUR 118m of investment for agri tech company Devenish Nutrition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: Landmark deal secures EUR 118m of investment for agri tech company Devenish Nutrition
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVENISH NUTRITION (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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