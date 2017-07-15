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EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,125,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 10,125,000
Transport : € 10,125,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2018 : € 3,375,000
7/12/2018 : € 3,375,000
7/12/2018 : € 3,375,000
Other links
Related public register
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Related public register
27/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Related press
Cyprus/Netherlands: First green support for European shipping operator signed with ABN Amro
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2018
20170715
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
EUREKA SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 29 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of three cement carrier vessels for the promoter's fleet. The vessels will be constructed and operated in compliance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and EU regulations and will operate under an EU flag.

The project vessels will serve northern European ports, predominantly in the Sulphur Emission Control Areas (SECAs) of the Baltic and North Sea.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will support the transport of cement via short-sea shipping. As the alternative transport mode would be road transport, the project contributes to a more sustainable modal split in Europe and helps reducing the overall climate impact of transport. In addition, the project will contribute to the improvement of the environmental performance of the promoter's fleet, with the new vessels operating with significantly better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions of air pollutants. Therefore, the project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy as well as with EU and EIB objectives on Climate Action.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement was completed through a negotiated procedure between the ship owner and a number of shipyards. The procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Related documents
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
27/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Related projects
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Cyprus/Netherlands: First green support for European shipping operator signed with ABN Amro

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Publication Date
7 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82038505
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170715
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Publication Date
27 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151191065
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170715
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Related public register
27/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Other links
Summary sheet
EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Data sheet
EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Related press
Cyprus/Netherlands: First green support for European shipping operator signed with ABN Amro
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Cyprus/Netherlands: First green support for European shipping operator signed with ABN Amro
Other links
Related public register
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Related public register
27/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EUREKA SHIPPING FINANCING
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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