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MGM SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,188,019.82
Sector(s)
Energy : € 10,075,207.93
Industry : € 15,112,811.89
Signature date(s)
22/03/2019 : € 2,015,041.59
22/03/2019 : € 3,022,562.38
22/03/2019 : € 8,060,166.34
22/03/2019 : € 12,090,249.51
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MGM SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/03/2019
20170696
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MGM SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND II
MGM INNOVA CAPITAL LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 28 million (EUR 25 million)
USD 150 million (EUR 133 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB is investing into an equity fund focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in Latin America, the Caribbean and South East Asia.

The Fund will invest primarily in equity, quasi-equity and mezzanine project finance opportunities, investing at least 60% into energy efficiency projects and 40% in small scale renewable energy projects. MSEF II sets a triple bottom line: financial (based on target returns), social (based on growth for small and medium size developers) and environmental (based on energy savings and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and water). The Fund's investments will support the EIB's climate action priority.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the current and future projects do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, in which case the projects would not be subject to an EIA. If an underlying investment were subject to an EIA, the Fund Manager will be required to obtain the non-technical summary of it, and where relevant written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impact on sites of nature conservation.

MSEF II investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the Fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant Directives and EIB requirements as applicable.

Related documents
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MGM SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MGM SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND II
Publication Date
10 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83125982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170696
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Asia
Regional - Caribbean
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MGM SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
MGM SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND II
Data sheet
MGM SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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