POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION

Summary sheet
The project consists of the reinforcement and extension of the electricity transmission network in Hungary.
The project is expected to enable the promoter to improve the safety and reliability of the electricity transmission system as well as support the efficient operation of the electricity transmission network in Hungary.
Some project components related to the construction of new electricity transmission infrastructure - in particular a new overhead line and the new substations - need to undergo an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project components are expected to have limited environmental consequences. The main impacts that can typically be expected for projects of this nature relate to visual impacts, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. The potential social impact refers to the location of the towers and to the right of way of the transmission corridors.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme's components have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation defining public procurement rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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