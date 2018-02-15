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POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Related EFSI register
15/06/2018 - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
15 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2018
20170682
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
MAVIR MAGYAR VILLAMOSENERGIA-IPARI ATVITELI RENDSZERIRANYITO ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 290 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the reinforcement and extension of the electricity transmission network in Hungary.

The project is expected to enable the promoter to improve the safety and reliability of the electricity transmission system as well as support the efficient operation of the electricity transmission network in Hungary.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some project components related to the construction of new electricity transmission infrastructure - in particular a new overhead line and the new substations - need to undergo an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project components are expected to have limited environmental consequences. The main impacts that can typically be expected for projects of this nature relate to visual impacts, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. The potential social impact refers to the location of the towers and to the right of way of the transmission corridors.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme's components have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation defining public procurement rules.

Related documents
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
15/06/2018 - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Publication Date
21 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82931149
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170682
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Publication Date
15 Jun 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84037291
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170682
Last update
15 Jun 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Related EFSI register
15/06/2018 - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Data sheet
POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB commits EUR 400 million to cohesion projects; signs two new deals under the Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION
Related EFSI register
15/06/2018 - POWER TRANSMISSION MODERNISATION AND EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications