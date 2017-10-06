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INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 40,000,000
Services : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/01/2018 : € 20,000,000
8/01/2018 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants loan of EUR 40m to Indivumed

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/01/2018
20170662
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
INDIVUMED GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 95 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of Indivumed's Capex / R&D costs, mostly related to the development of their cancer database (biobank expansion and artificial intelligence tool combined). The activities included in the project will help: (1) expand the clinical network and diversification of patient subgroups and tumors; (2) enhance the biological characterisation and classification of tissues with multiple clinical data points; (3) establish a bioinformatics and artificial intelligence solution to understand phenotypic and clinical data.

The proposed transaction will help the promoter to increase and accelerate the company's investments in strategic and innovative R&D activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants loan of EUR 40m to Indivumed

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79691809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170662
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164958163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170662
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Data sheet
INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants loan of EUR 40m to Indivumed

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants loan of EUR 40m to Indivumed
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INDIVUMED GLOBAL CANCER DATABASE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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