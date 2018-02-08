MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation in the fields of (i) Flexible measurement technology, (ii) Cyber-physical systems for machine tools, (iii) Software for industry 4.0 and (iv) Measurement equipment applied to electro-mobility. The project also partly includes the installation of Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) in the workshop. The project will be carried out primarily in the promoter's headquarters located in Bentivoglio (Bologna, in the Emilia Romagna region) between 2018 and 2020.
The project aims at expanding in segments the product portfolio already offered by the company, diversifying the range of products to target new applications for the automotive sector as well as promising new applications outside of that sector.
The project's activities do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Moreover, they are expected to be carried out in existing - already authorised - facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, it is unlikely that the local environmental competent authorities have required an EIA for the project. However, the environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if - after the project's appraisal - the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project would be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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