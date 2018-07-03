JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet
The project comprises the modernisation of coking plants, the construction of an energy-efficient coke gas-fired Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant and the installation of various gas engines based on methane from coal seam degasification in Silesia, Poland.
The project comprises a significant part of the promoter's ongoing modernisation programme on various of its coking plant sites. It addresses significant improvements of its environmental performance and resource efficiency.
The project concerns modernisation investment in existing plants and the implementation of energy-saving, electricity and heat generation measures. The Bank's services will review during due diligence whether and where Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) are required and will establish the environmental details of the project and its individual parts.
The promoter is a majority state-owned industrial company. The current data indicate that it is not covered by the EU Directives on public procurement for the purposes of this project. Procedures followed will be verified during the appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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