Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 58,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 58,500,000
Energy : € 29,250,000
Industry : € 29,250,000
Signature date(s)
9/04/2019 : € 29,250,000
9/04/2019 : € 29,250,000
Other links
Related public register
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY - Raport o rodowiskowych uwarunkowaniach realizacji przedsiwzicia - Koksownia Przyjaźń
Related public register
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Koksownia Radlin
Related public register
11/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/04/2019
20170654
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY
JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 58 million
EUR 236 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the modernisation of coking plants, the construction of an energy-efficient coke gas-fired Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant and the installation of various gas engines based on methane from coal seam degasification in Silesia, Poland.

The project comprises a significant part of the promoter's ongoing modernisation programme on various of its coking plant sites. It addresses significant improvements of its environmental performance and resource efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns modernisation investment in existing plants and the implementation of energy-saving, electricity and heat generation measures. The Bank's services will review during due diligence whether and where Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) are required and will establish the environmental details of the project and its individual parts.

The promoter is a majority state-owned industrial company. The current data indicate that it is not covered by the EU Directives on public procurement for the purposes of this project. Procedures followed will be verified during the appraisal.

Related documents
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY - Raport o rodowiskowych uwarunkowaniach realizacji przedsiwzicia - Koksownia Przyjaźń
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Koksownia Radlin
11/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY
08/02/2019 - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY - Raport o rodowiskowych uwarunkowaniach realizacji przedsiwzicia - Koksownia Przyjaźń
Publication Date
12 Dec 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88903004
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170654
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Koksownia Radlin
Publication Date
12 Dec 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88899498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170654
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
11 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83989595
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170654
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
8 Feb 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
88702889
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170654
Last update
8 Feb 2019
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY - Raport o rodowiskowych uwarunkowaniach realizacji przedsiwzicia - Koksownia Przyjaźń
Related public register
12/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Koksownia Radlin
Related public register
11/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
JSW COKE PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications