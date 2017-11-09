Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

HIFB SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN HAMBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIFB SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN HAMBURG

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2018
20170642
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HIFB SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN HAMBURG
HAMBURGISCHE INVESTITIONS- UND FOERDERBANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 167 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the financing of rented social housing in the federal state of Hamburg.

The operation will contribute to the provision of additional newly-built social housing in the federal city-state of Hamburg to alleviate housing shortages for low income households. The investments will need to satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for integrated urban development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

Final beneficiaries under the framework loans will be housing companies and private entities or persons. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2014/24/EU) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIFB SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN HAMBURG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIFB SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN HAMBURG
Publication Date
15 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78177232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170642
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIFB SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN HAMBURG
Other links
Summary sheet
HIFB SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN HAMBURG
Data sheet
HIFB SOZIALES UND NACHHALTIGES WOHNEN HAMBURG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications