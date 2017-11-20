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ARCH AFRICA RENEWABLE POWER FUND LLP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,780,054.54
Sector(s)
Energy : € 30,780,054.54
Signature date(s)
7/12/2018 : € 30,780,054.54
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH AFRICA RENEWABLE POWER FUND LLP

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2018
20170638
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARCH AFRICA RENEWABLE POWER FUND LLP
ARCH EMERGING MARKETS PARTNERS LTD,ARCH EMERGING MARKETS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 35 million (EUR 8 million)
USD 250 million (EUR 60 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity fund focused on medium-sized renewable energy projects (10-60 MW) in Africa.

The fund's investments in renewable energy projects (solar, onshore wind, biomass, small-scale hydro and potentially geothermal technologies) will support the EIB's climate action priority.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the technical characteristics of the potential investments contemplated by the fund, some of them will require a full environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). The fund has developed a fully-fledged environmental and social management system (ESMS), and will be required to integrate it into the fund's procedures. The assessment of the environmental and social (E&S) impact and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will carry out for every project. The Bank will be consulted both for the final drafting of the fund's E&S documentation and procedures, as well as for the incorporation of E&S obligations into the fund's legal documentation. The capacity of the fund manager to assess and monitor E&S impact and risks of the individual investments and to implement the necessary requirements/mitigation in compliance with national law and in line with the principles of relevant EU environmental legislation, as well as the Bank's E&S standards, will be further assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the fund to ensure that all investments will be done in accordance with the principles and provisions of the Bank's procurement core requirements, as per the Equity Risk Guidelines. This includes ensuring that procured works, goods and services are of appropriate quality, acquired at economic prices and in a timely manner and not the result of a discrimination of suppliers based on their nationality or of a preference given to works, goods or services originating in the beneficiary country. EIB-eligible investments will need to follow the appropriate procedures, in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, in particular with regard to the granting/obtaining of concessions (or other contractual arrangements), notably in terms of international publicity, traceability and the non-discrimination of bidders. The fund is currently developing a Procurement Policy, and will be required to integrate it into the fund's procedures. The assessment of the procurement procedures and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will carry out for every project. The Bank will be consulted both for the final drafting of the fund's Procurement documentation and procedures, as well as for the incorporation of Procurement obligations into the fund's legal documentation.

Related documents
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH AFRICA RENEWABLE POWER FUND LLP
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH AFRICA RENEWABLE POWER FUND LLP
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80056080
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170638
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARCH AFRICA RENEWABLE POWER FUND LLP
Other links
Summary sheet
ARCH AFRICA RENEWABLE POWER FUND LLP
Data sheet
ARCH AFRICA RENEWABLE POWER FUND LLP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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