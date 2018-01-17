KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's investment to expand the coverage and capacity of its mobile telecommunications network (3G and 4G) as well as its FTTB (Fibre To The Building) network to provide fixed broadband services to small businesses and corporate customers in Kenya. The project will include access, core and transmission components as well as improved IT systems. The promoter will invest in its mobile network to improve its coverage and quality of service, especially for mobile services, and will launch an open eco-system mobile financial services product that enables deepening of financial inclusion in the country.
An efficient telecommunications infrastructure is an important determinant for social and economic development. The mobile market in the country is dominated by the largest mobile operator so the project will result in wider choice for consumers by enhancing the network and services provided by the promoter. The increased level of competition, not only in price but also quality, will improve the access to advanced mobile services and mobile money in the country in the long term, and will therefore contribute to economic growth and poverty reduction.
If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, environmental assessments might be required according to national law. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected. Nevertheless, the environmental details including the compliance with the Electromagnetic Field emissions regulations, CO2 footprint (if needed) and other possible impacts will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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