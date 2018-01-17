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KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kenya : € 35,000,000
Telecom : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2018 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Related press
Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2018
20170635
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
TELKOM KENYA LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 40 million (EUR 34 million)
USD 92 million (EUR 79 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investment to expand the coverage and capacity of its mobile telecommunications network (3G and 4G) as well as its FTTB (Fibre To The Building) network to provide fixed broadband services to small businesses and corporate customers in Kenya. The project will include access, core and transmission components as well as improved IT systems. The promoter will invest in its mobile network to improve its coverage and quality of service, especially for mobile services, and will launch an open eco-system mobile financial services product that enables deepening of financial inclusion in the country.

An efficient telecommunications infrastructure is an important determinant for social and economic development. The mobile market in the country is dominated by the largest mobile operator so the project will result in wider choice for consumers by enhancing the network and services provided by the promoter. The increased level of competition, not only in price but also quality, will improve the access to advanced mobile services and mobile money in the country in the long term, and will therefore contribute to economic growth and poverty reduction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, environmental assessments might be required according to national law. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected. Nevertheless, the environmental details including the compliance with the Electromagnetic Field emissions regulations, CO2 footprint (if needed) and other possible impacts will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Publication Date
21 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78602411
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170635
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Kenya
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Data sheet
KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION
Related press
Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kenyan: New European support for private sector and East Africa-wide funds
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KENYA TELECOM EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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