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RLBH LOAN FOR SMES MIDCAPS &PRIORITY PROJECTS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/04/2020 : € 10,000,000
19/10/2018 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB and Raiffeisen support SMEs and young people
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: SMEs to benefit from EUR 10 million loan EIB signed with Raiffeisen Leasing in B&H

Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2018
20170623
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RLBH LOAN FOR SMES MIDCAPS &PRIORITY PROJECTS II
RAIFFEISEN LEASING DOO SARAJEVO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a loan for financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps - as well as small and medium scale infrastructure projects promoted by local authorities and final beneficiaries of any size.

The project aims at improving access to finance of SMEs and Mid-Caps, with a Mid-cap tranche for financing SME and medium sized companies projects, small and medium scale infrastructure projects in the fields of knowledge economy, energy, environmental protection, health, education, services and tourism activities. It also includes a focus on investments promoted by youth and/or securing youth employment

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

The loan is intended for financing small and medium-sized projects promoted by SMEs and medium sized companies (within the EIB's usual eligibility criteria) for at least 70% of the loan amount, as well as projects promoted by local authorities and other public or private sector promoters in the field of knowledge economy, energy, environmental protection, health, education, services and tourism activities.

Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB and Raiffeisen support SMEs and young people
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: SMEs to benefit from EUR 10 million loan EIB signed with Raiffeisen Leasing in B&H

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB and Raiffeisen support SMEs and young people
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: SMEs to benefit from EUR 10 million loan EIB signed with Raiffeisen Leasing in B&H
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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