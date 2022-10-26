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BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE LOAN FOR SMES&MID-CAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/02/2023 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Morocco: EIB Global - €50 million to support small and medium-sized exporters via Banque Centrale Populaire

Summary sheet

Release date
2 March 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/02/2023
20170613
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE LOAN FOR SMES&MID-CAPS
BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a bank-intermediated loan to support private sector development in Morocco.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in the country.

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims to address the Moroccan SMEs' difficulties to access finance, in particular given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and the global negative impact of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. As SMEs play a vital role in Moroccan economy and make up the vast majority of firms in the country, the proposed operation would contribute to creating and safeguarding employment, including for young people, women and rural population, thanks to the good outreach of the financial intermediary to these underserved segments. The operation is an integral part of a financial package (including also a risk-sharing facility and technical assistance) which would provide SMEs in Morocco with financial and non-financial services helping them to increase their competitiveness, value added, export potential and integration with the international markets. Thus, the credit facility would be in line with the priorities of the Association Agreement between the EU and Morocco, the European Neighbourhood Policy and the Joint Communication on the renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, which focus on achieve inclusive, resilient, sustainable and connected economies. In addition, the operation would provide the financial intermediary with a long-term financing diversifying its primarily deposit and customer current account based funding.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB requires Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries of BCP loans will comply with both national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB requires Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries of BCP loans will comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
26 October 2022
24 February 2023
Other links
Related press
Morocco: EIB Global - €50 million to support small and medium-sized exporters via Banque Centrale Populaire

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: EIB Global - €50 million to support small and medium-sized exporters via Banque Centrale Populaire
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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