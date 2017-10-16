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SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 76,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 76,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2017 : € 76,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 76m in financing for SIAH’s “next generation” wastewater treatment plant in Val d'Oise

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2017
20170600
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
SYNDICAT INTERCOMMUNAL POUR L'AMÉNAGEMENT HYDRAULIQUE DES VALLÉES DU CROULT ET DU PETIT ROSNE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 76 million
EUR 152 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the expansion and upgrade of a wastewater treatment plant in the Val d'Oise department. The project falls within the 2017-2022 investment programme to modernise the integrated water service of the Syndicat SIAH, covering 35 municipalities within the Val d'Oise. This will be the first operation with the borrower.

The project is expected to generate significant positive impacts in the form of energy efficiency, health and environmental benefits. Indirectly, the project would also contribute towards maintaining the region's general attractiveness for economic activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Other links
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 76m in financing for SIAH’s “next generation” wastewater treatment plant in Val d'Oise

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Publication Date
30 Jan 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78729998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170600
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257005006
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170600
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Data sheet
SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 76m in financing for SIAH’s “next generation” wastewater treatment plant in Val d'Oise

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB provides EUR 76m in financing for SIAH’s “next generation” wastewater treatment plant in Val d'Oise
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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