SIAH WATER TREATMENT AND SUPPLY MANAGEMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the expansion and upgrade of a wastewater treatment plant in the Val d'Oise department. The project falls within the 2017-2022 investment programme to modernise the integrated water service of the Syndicat SIAH, covering 35 municipalities within the Val d'Oise. This will be the first operation with the borrower.
The project is expected to generate significant positive impacts in the form of energy efficiency, health and environmental benefits. Indirectly, the project would also contribute towards maintaining the region's general attractiveness for economic activities.
Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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