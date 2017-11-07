TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA

Summary sheet
The project consists of the acquisition of around 90 new trainsets to be purchased by Trenitalia. The trainsets are expected to be used to provide regional train services in Emilia Romagna under a Public Service Contract. The exact scope of the project will be confirmed during appraisal. The rolling stock will be in conformity with the applicable technical specifications for interoperability (TSIs). However, it will not be equipped with ERTMS system; this is allowed by the EU Rail Interoperability legislation in certain cases. It will be analysed at the appraisal if this project corresponds to one of such cases.
The project will increase the quality of the services provided by the promoter, and thereby will support sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.
The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or Directive 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. The contracts for the supply of rolling stock subject of this project have already been placed. The call for competition and award notices were published in the OJEU (2015/S 147-272253 and 2016/S 152-276413).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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