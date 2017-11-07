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TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2017 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA

Summary sheet

Release date
7 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2017
20170598
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA
TRENITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 653 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the acquisition of around 90 new trainsets to be purchased by Trenitalia. The trainsets are expected to be used to provide regional train services in Emilia Romagna under a Public Service Contract. The exact scope of the project will be confirmed during appraisal. The rolling stock will be in conformity with the applicable technical specifications for interoperability (TSIs). However, it will not be equipped with ERTMS system; this is allowed by the EU Rail Interoperability legislation in certain cases. It will be analysed at the appraisal if this project corresponds to one of such cases.

The project will increase the quality of the services provided by the promoter, and thereby will support sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitants Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or Directive 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. The contracts for the supply of rolling stock subject of this project have already been placed. The call for competition and award notices were published in the OJEU (2015/S 147-272253 and 2016/S 152-276413).

Related documents
11/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA
Publication Date
11 May 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79146214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170598
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156740051
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170598
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/05/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA
Other links
Summary sheet
TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA
Data sheet
TRENITALIA REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK EMILIA ROMAGNA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications