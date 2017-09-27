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NEWLISI (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2018 : € 7,500,000
26/03/2018 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/03/2018
20170593
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEWLISI (EGFF)
Newlisi
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 42 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Newlisi, headquartered in Milan, Italy, is a sludge-treatment technology company that develops systems for the gradual reduction of sewage sludge.

The promoter's investments concern financing of research and development (R&D) operational expenses, capital expenditure (capex) for the equipment that will be provided to customers according to the rental business model and financing of the permanent increase in net working capital and operating expenditures to support the company's business growth. These investments will support the implementation of Newlisi's growth strategy to enter and expand into the sludge-management process carried out by utilities, by offering an innovative solution which allows utilities to materially reduce sludge volumes and hence reduce sludge disposal costs and environmental impact.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The main part of the project activities concern research, development and innovation (RDI) expenditures that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. A smaller part of the project, however, concerns manufacturing-related expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
NEWLISI (EGFF)
Data sheet
NEWLISI (EGFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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