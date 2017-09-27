NEWLISI (EGFF)

Summary sheet
Newlisi, headquartered in Milan, Italy, is a sludge-treatment technology company that develops systems for the gradual reduction of sewage sludge.
The promoter's investments concern financing of research and development (R&D) operational expenses, capital expenditure (capex) for the equipment that will be provided to customers according to the rental business model and financing of the permanent increase in net working capital and operating expenditures to support the company's business growth. These investments will support the implementation of Newlisi's growth strategy to enter and expand into the sludge-management process carried out by utilities, by offering an innovative solution which allows utilities to materially reduce sludge volumes and hence reduce sludge disposal costs and environmental impact.
The main part of the project activities concern research, development and innovation (RDI) expenditures that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. A smaller part of the project, however, concerns manufacturing-related expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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