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ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2018 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related press
Portugal: Juncker Plan - EIB supports car interiors manufacturer TMG’s growth and innovation strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
9 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2018
20170572
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 57 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter's investment will include mainly capital expenditure related to the installation of a new automotive textile technology plant, by refurbishing an abandoned textile factory. It will also involve research, development and innovation (RDI) activities (capital expenditure and operational expenditure for new product and process technologies), as well as other tangible and intangible capital expenditure.

The EIB loan will support the promoter's RDI and deployment investments, in line with the company's strategy. The investments are also expected to have a positive impact on the promoter's competitiveness and growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Related press
Portugal: Juncker Plan - EIB supports car interiors manufacturer TMG’s growth and innovation strategy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78769108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170572
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82865488
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170871
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain, Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL
Data sheet
ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related press
Portugal: Juncker Plan - EIB supports car interiors manufacturer TMG’s growth and innovation strategy
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: Juncker Plan - EIB supports car interiors manufacturer TMG’s growth and innovation strategy
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS PROJECT PORTUGAL
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Photogallery

Juncker Plan: EIB supports Portuguese car interiors manufacturer TMG’s growth and innovation strategy
Advanced Automotive Fabrics Project Portugal
Photographer: M. Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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