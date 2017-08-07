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TRG (FORMERLY ETHOS) MEZZANINE PARTNERS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 16,972,165.65
Sector(s)
Services : € 16,972,165.65
Signature date(s)
16/05/2018 : € 16,972,165.65
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Summary sheet

Release date
7 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/05/2018
20170568
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETHOS MEZZANINE PARTNERS 3
Ethos Mezzanine Partners
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 20 million (EUR 17 million)
USD 150 million (EUR 127 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of an equity participation in Ethos Mezzanine Partners 3, a generalist closed-ended mezzanine fund targeting mainly investments in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) located in Southern and Eastern Africa. The target fund size is USD 150 million.

The fund will build on the successful strategy followed for the predecessor funds, Mezzanine Partners 1 and Mezzanine Partners 2, by providing mezzanine finance to mid-market companies. It will focus on growth enterprises with strong cash flows which, due to their relatively small size, are unable to finance their growth through bank funding, the bond market or an Initial Public Offering (IPO). These companies are typically family-owned and not willing to accept private equity funding because of the level of equity dilution that this option entails.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will operate in line with EIB's environmental and social standards.

N/A

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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