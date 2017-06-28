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SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2018 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related press
France: EIB grants EUR 40m loan to Sodiaal cooperative to finance research and innovation
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20170565
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
SODIAAL INTERNATIONAL - SOCIETE DE DIFFUSION INTERNATIONALE AGRO-ALIMENTAIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of supporting the research and innovations activities of Sodiaal, a dairy cooperative in France, related to the development of the promoter's portfolio of innovative dairy products, the additional applications of existing ingredients, as well as the adaptation of their industrial process.

The project will accelerate and further mobilise research, development and innovation (RDI) investments, thus furthering the sustainability of the promoter, active in agriculture and bioeconomy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation concerns a project programme over a period of four years comprised of RDI activities, and capital expenditure (CAPEX) investments carried out within existing facilities in France and would therefore not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). The requirements, in respect to national legislation, including permitting and public consultations, will be confirmed at the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to the EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Related press
France: EIB grants EUR 40m loan to Sodiaal cooperative to finance research and innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Publication Date
11 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84939683
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170565
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165327362
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170565
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82872661
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170628
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Industry, Energy, Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Data sheet
SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Related press
France: EIB grants EUR 40m loan to Sodiaal cooperative to finance research and innovation
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB grants EUR 40m loan to Sodiaal cooperative to finance research and innovation
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SODIAAL RDI IN DAIRY ACTIVITIES
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN
Parent project
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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