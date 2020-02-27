UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION

Summary sheet
The project supports Ukrposhta's investment in logistics network modernisation and related infrastructure.
The investment loan would support investment in Ukrposhta's logistics network modernisation, including investment in new sorting hubs and depots, as well as an investment in related IT infrastructure. The investments will help to ensure the quality of universal postal service for businesses and consumers at affordable prices. Moreover, the investment will enhance postal and logistics systems of Ukrposhta to meet the demands of domestic and international supply chains.
Activities related to the modernisation of logistics networks could, if they would be located within the EU, fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU as "Industrial estate development projects". For the investment and activities included in the project which are planned to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project, no EIA would in principle be required.
The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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