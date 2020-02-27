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UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2020 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Related press
Ukraine: EIB provides €30 million loan to modernise logistics network of national postal operator – Ukrposhta

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2020
20170553
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION
JSC UKRPOSHTA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 62 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports Ukrposhta's investment in logistics network modernisation and related infrastructure.

The investment loan would support investment in Ukrposhta's logistics network modernisation, including investment in new sorting hubs and depots, as well as an investment in related IT infrastructure. The investments will help to ensure the quality of universal postal service for businesses and consumers at affordable prices. Moreover, the investment will enhance postal and logistics systems of Ukrposhta to meet the demands of domestic and international supply chains.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Activities related to the modernisation of logistics networks could, if they would be located within the EU, fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU as "Industrial estate development projects". For the investment and activities included in the project which are planned to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project, no EIA would in principle be required.

The Promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB provides €30 million loan to modernise logistics network of national postal operator – Ukrposhta

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Publication Date
30 Jun 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126169601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170553
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Data sheet
UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION
Related press
Ukraine: EIB provides €30 million loan to modernise logistics network of national postal operator – Ukrposhta

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB provides €30 million loan to modernise logistics network of national postal operator – Ukrposhta
Other links
Related public register
30/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION

Videos

Thumbnail: Digital transformation of postal services in Ukraine and the EUs Eastern Neighbourhood
Digital transformation of postal services in Ukraine and the EUs Eastern Neighbourhood
Learn more

Photogallery

The project relates to the design, roll-out and operation of Ukrposhta's new parcel logistics network required to replace the outdated and mainly letter-based logistics infrastructure, machinery and processes with a modern and state-of-the-art logistics network. The project also includes the implementation of a new logistics IT system.
UKRPOSHTA MODERNISATION AND DIGITALISATION
©Ukrposhta

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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