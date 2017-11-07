FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
The project is aiming to part finance Fingal County Council's multi-year multi-sector capital investment programme.
The project comprises of schemes under the Fingal County Council's multi-year multi-sector Capital Investment Programme, originated within the framework of the Fingal County Council Development Plan, an integrated territorial development plan which aims to respond to the strong development opportunities/pressures on this diverse territory (highly urbanised in the south, neighbouring Dublin City Centre, and less urbanised in the north) in a sustainable and balanced way. The project principally focuses on investments in the sectors of culture, heritage and tourism, environment and economic development infrastructure. Investments in road safety, sustainable mobility as well as small urban development schemes are also foreseen.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Environmental and efficiency improvements in public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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