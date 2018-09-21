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PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 67,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 67,500,000
Industry : € 67,500,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2020 : € 22,500,000
22/01/2019 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - rozbudowie układu solankowego
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 2
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 3
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 1
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Pilot Plant Polioli
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja pilotażowa do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Related press
Poland: EIB provides additional support to chemical company PCC Rokita

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/01/2019
20170540
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
PCC ROKITA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 68 million
EUR 110 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the development and modernisation of PCC ROKITA s chemical production (mainly in the polyurethanes and chlorine derivatives' segments) to be carried out over 2018-2021 in Brzeg Dolny, Poland.

The project is part of an extensive long-term investment program to optimise the Promoter's production assets and reduce production costs, while improving environmental performance and specific energy consumption - in line with the renewed EU Industrial Policy Strategy. These measures will contribute to strengthen the company's position on the market by optimising its product offering and respond to the growing demand for i) new solutions for the restricted fire retardants as required by EU Directive 2014/79/EU, and ii) renewable based, low-emission tailor-made products. The project is located in less developed EU regions, and is therefore eligible under Article 309 points (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (Economic and Social Cohesion).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This type of activities falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Annex II 13 (a)). The screening process, respective EIA decisions and reports will be assessed during appraisal. The safety and environmental dimensions of the project components, in particular the envisaged emission reductions will be scrutinized during appraisal. This will include a conformity check with applicable EU directives (IED, ambient air and SEVESO III) and the environmental management plans. As the components are all within the borders of existing plants, it is not expected that Habitat issues will arise.

The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - rozbudowie układu solankowego
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 2
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 3
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 1
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Pilot Plant Polioli
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja pilotażowa do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
21/09/2018 - REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB provides additional support to chemical company PCC Rokita

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Publication Date
11 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79683567
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - rozbudowie układu solankowego
Publication Date
29 Jan 2021
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137677995
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 2
Publication Date
29 Jan 2021
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137667351
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 3
Publication Date
29 Jan 2021
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137671638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 1
Publication Date
29 Jan 2021
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137670286
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Pilot Plant Polioli
Publication Date
29 Jan 2021
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137672349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja pilotażowa do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów
Publication Date
29 Jan 2021
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137669075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
Publication Date
29 Jan 2021
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
137676732
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250578790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170540
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86768256
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170540
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - rozbudowie układu solankowego
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 2
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 3
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 1
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Pilot Plant Polioli
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja pilotażowa do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Data sheet
PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Related press
Poland: EIB provides additional support to chemical company PCC Rokita

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB provides additional support to chemical company PCC Rokita
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - rozbudowie układu solankowego
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 2
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 3
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów - 1
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport oddziaływania na środowisko - Pilot Plant Polioli
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Instalacja pilotażowa do produkcji fosforanów i fosforynów
Related public register
29/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications