PCC ROKITA CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME

Summary sheet
The project consists of the development and modernisation of PCC ROKITA s chemical production (mainly in the polyurethanes and chlorine derivatives' segments) to be carried out over 2018-2021 in Brzeg Dolny, Poland.
The project is part of an extensive long-term investment program to optimise the Promoter's production assets and reduce production costs, while improving environmental performance and specific energy consumption - in line with the renewed EU Industrial Policy Strategy. These measures will contribute to strengthen the company's position on the market by optimising its product offering and respond to the growing demand for i) new solutions for the restricted fire retardants as required by EU Directive 2014/79/EU, and ii) renewable based, low-emission tailor-made products. The project is located in less developed EU regions, and is therefore eligible under Article 309 points (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (Economic and Social Cohesion).
This type of activities falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Annex II 13 (a)). The screening process, respective EIA decisions and reports will be assessed during appraisal. The safety and environmental dimensions of the project components, in particular the envisaged emission reductions will be scrutinized during appraisal. This will include a conformity check with applicable EU directives (IED, ambient air and SEVESO III) and the environmental management plans. As the components are all within the borders of existing plants, it is not expected that Habitat issues will arise.
The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.