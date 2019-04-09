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CAIXABANK SME MEZZANINE ABS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/04/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
26/08/2019 - CAIXABANK SME MEZZANINE ABS

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/04/2019
20170533
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAIXABANK SME MEZZANINE ABS
CAIXABANK SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 840 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a joint EIB - European Investment Fund (EIF, part of EIB Group) guarantee on a mezzanine tranche on a granular corporate loan portfolio of CaixaBank.

The operation will support CaixaBank Group's new lending activities in favour of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Related documents
26/08/2019 - CAIXABANK SME MEZZANINE ABS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - CAIXABANK SME MEZZANINE ABS
Publication Date
8 Aug 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86575012
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170533
Last update
26 Aug 2019
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
26/08/2019 - CAIXABANK SME MEZZANINE ABS
Other links
Summary sheet
CAIXABANK SME MEZZANINE ABS
Data sheet
CAIXABANK SME MEZZANINE ABS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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