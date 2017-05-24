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KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 78,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 78,000,000
Health : € 78,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/04/2018 : € 78,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Related press
Finland: EIB continues healthcare financing - loan for new Kainuu hospital

Summary sheet

Release date
19 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/04/2018
20170524
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
KAINUUN SOSIAALI- JA TERVEYDENHUOLLON KUNTAYHTYMAE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 78 million
EUR 157 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Construction of the new Kainuu Central Hospital to replace the current outdated facilities. The hospital will provide all major healthcare specialties for the regional population, as well as primary healthcare functions in Kajaani city area. The new building will be designed and equipped with a strong emphasis on the integration between primary and specialised care, as well as social services.

It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community, as healthcare is a critical element of social cohesion and economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB continues healthcare financing - loan for new Kainuu hospital

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78525804
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170524
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163122061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170524
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Data sheet
KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Related press
Finland: EIB continues healthcare financing - loan for new Kainuu hospital

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB continues healthcare financing - loan for new Kainuu hospital
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KAINUU CENTRAL HOSPITAL

Photogallery

An artist’s impression of the new facility in Kajaani in 2021
Kainuu Central Hospital
©Kainua-alianssi - Sweco Architects

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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