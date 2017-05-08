STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN

Summary sheet
The project consists of the financing of the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) investment programme carried out by the Spanish Secretary of State for RDI as part of a nation-wide strategy to improve Spanish innovation and competitiveness. Final beneficiaries will be public research infrastructures and organisations across Spain as well as researchers and research institutions.
The current capital RDI programme will help maintain employment of highly skilled scientists and improve the Spanish innovation ecosystem, in line with Europe's 2020 objectives.
EU Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) does not specifically cover education and research activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities, education facilities and research infrastructure are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new and refurbished buildings which will be assessed for compliance with the 2010/31/EU Directive on energy efficiency of buildings.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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