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STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 1,200,000,000
Services : € 1,200,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2018 : € 1,200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Related press
Spain: Support for science - EIB provides EUR 1.2bn under EU InnovFin programme
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2018
20170508
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
MINISTERIO DE ECONOMIA Y COMPETITIVIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1200 million
EUR 2486 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) investment programme carried out by the Spanish Secretary of State for RDI as part of a nation-wide strategy to improve Spanish innovation and competitiveness. Final beneficiaries will be public research infrastructures and organisations across Spain as well as researchers and research institutions.

The current capital RDI programme will help maintain employment of highly skilled scientists and improve the Spanish innovation ecosystem, in line with Europe's 2020 objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

EU Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) does not specifically cover education and research activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities, education facilities and research infrastructure are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new and refurbished buildings which will be assessed for compliance with the 2010/31/EU Directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: Support for science - EIB provides EUR 1.2bn under EU InnovFin programme
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81524761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170508
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
192786659
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170508
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Other links
Summary sheet
STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Data sheet
STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Related press
Spain: Support for science - EIB provides EUR 1.2bn under EU InnovFin programme
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Support for science - EIB provides EUR 1.2bn under EU InnovFin programme
Related press
Spain: Juncker Plan - EUR 151m to support innovation, job creation and energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND INNOVATION SPAIN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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