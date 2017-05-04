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OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 79,499,620.18
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 79,499,620.18
Energy : € 79,499,620.18
Signature date(s)
22/05/2018 : € 79,499,620.18
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1 - Link to website for Environmental Documentation
Related public register
21/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Related press
Ireland: ESB and Bord na Móna reach Financial Close on Oweninny Wind Farm Project

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/05/2018
20170504
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BOARD, BORD NA MONA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 79 million
EUR 196 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of an onshore wind farm consisting of up to 30 wind turbines with a total capacity of 89MW in County Mayo, Ireland

The project will contribute to meeting the EU and Irish targets for energy generated from renewable energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment process. The project has no significant negative impact on the integrity of any nature conservation site.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1 - Link to website for Environmental Documentation
21/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Other links
Related press
Ireland: ESB and Bord na Móna reach Financial Close on Oweninny Wind Farm Project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Publication Date
29 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77978325
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170504
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1 - Link to website for Environmental Documentation
Publication Date
29 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80213096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170504
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Publication Date
21 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154466481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170504
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Publication Date
6 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154047471
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170504
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1 - Link to website for Environmental Documentation
Related public register
21/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Other links
Summary sheet
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Data sheet
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Related press
Ireland: ESB and Bord na Móna reach Financial Close on Oweninny Wind Farm Project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: ESB and Bord na Móna reach Financial Close on Oweninny Wind Farm Project
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1 - Link to website for Environmental Documentation
Related public register
21/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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