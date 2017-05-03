NS RAIL ROLLING STOCK 2-INTERCITY NEW GENERATION

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consists of the purchase of new rolling stock (around 80 train sets, five and eight cars long each) for the operation of railway services between the main cities in the Netherlands.
The project is expected to improve the quality and offer of passenger rail services in the Netherlands. By supporting efficient public transport, the investment will also bring environmental benefits (reduction of emissions and noise levels), and improve transport safety.
The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The notice for the procurement of the new rolling stock was published in July 2014 in the Official Journal of the EU (ref. 2014/S 141-253651) and an award notice was published in July 2016 (ref 2016/S 146-265323).
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