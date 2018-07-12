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BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 12,500,000
Industry : € 12,500,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2018 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related press
Greece: world-leading battery firm, SUNLIGHT, to expand specialist manufacturing and innovation following EUR 12.5m EIB backing

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/07/2018
20170488
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL COMPANY OF DEFENSIVE ENERGY ELECTRONIC & TELECOMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 31 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments for expanding the batteries manufacturing facility, as well as for research, development and innovation (RDI) of related technologies and products.

The project will support the capacity expansion in traction batteries, both in the EU as well as in other developed regions, where the promoter is gradually expanding. In addition, the project will help improve the health and safety characteristics of the existing production lines and will also increase the capacity in the vertically integrated recycling plant, thus increasing the overall company's added value and profitability.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns capital investments in the production and recycling of lead-acid batteries, both falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorizations will be reviewed during the due diligence process. The positive impact of the recycling activities that are covered by the project will also be reviewed.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
29/03/2019 - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
Greece: world-leading battery firm, SUNLIGHT, to expand specialist manufacturing and innovation following EUR 12.5m EIB backing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
11 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80184225
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170488
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167035472
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170488
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
29 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84044617
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170488
Last update
29 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Data sheet
BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related press
Greece: world-leading battery firm, SUNLIGHT, to expand specialist manufacturing and innovation following EUR 12.5m EIB backing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: world-leading battery firm, SUNLIGHT, to expand specialist manufacturing and innovation following EUR 12.5m EIB backing
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related EFSI register
29/03/2019 - BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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