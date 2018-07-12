BATTERIES PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project will finance investments for expanding the batteries manufacturing facility, as well as for research, development and innovation (RDI) of related technologies and products.
The project will support the capacity expansion in traction batteries, both in the EU as well as in other developed regions, where the promoter is gradually expanding. In addition, the project will help improve the health and safety characteristics of the existing production lines and will also increase the capacity in the vertically integrated recycling plant, thus increasing the overall company's added value and profitability.
The project concerns capital investments in the production and recycling of lead-acid batteries, both falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorizations will be reviewed during the due diligence process. The positive impact of the recycling activities that are covered by the project will also be reviewed.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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