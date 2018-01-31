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STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,150,499,822.98
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 1,150,499,822.98
Transport : € 1,150,499,822.98
Signature date(s)
10/09/2019 : € 162,874,028.63
19/12/2024 : € 174,482,006.6
26/06/2018 : € 193,455,403.6
14/01/2019 : € 195,135,277.6
4/12/2018 : € 195,516,799.8
22/04/2025 : € 229,036,306.75
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION
Related public register
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana från Akalla till Barkarby station - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana till Arenastaden - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana från Kungsträdgården till Nacka och söderort - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning

Summary sheet

Release date
31 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2018
20170483
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION
REGION STOCKHOLM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 12250 million (EUR 1181 million)
SEK 41661 million (EUR 4017 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of three extensions of the Stockholm metro with a total length of 19.6 km and 11 underground stations.

The project consists of three separate deep underground line extensions to the Stockholm Metro. The extensions are for Arenastaden (4.1 km of track with 3 stations), Barkarby (4 km with 2 stations) and Nacka och Söderort (11.5 km with 6 stations).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and may therefore require Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA). The promoter is also required to declare that the project has no negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, as amended by Directive 2009/147/EC).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana från Akalla till Barkarby station - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana till Arenastaden - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana från Kungsträdgården till Nacka och söderort - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77604475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170483
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana från Akalla till Barkarby station - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Publication Date
29 Jan 2026
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157461081
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20170483
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana till Arenastaden - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Publication Date
29 Jan 2026
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157464722
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20170483
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana från Kungsträdgården till Nacka och söderort - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Publication Date
29 Jan 2026
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157461421
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20170483
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION
Related public register
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana från Akalla till Barkarby station - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana till Arenastaden - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION - Miljöprövning för tunnelbana från Kungsträdgården till Nacka och söderort - Bilaga B Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Other links
Summary sheet
STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM METRO EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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