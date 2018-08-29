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FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/03/2019 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Miljøredegørelse, hæfte 1 - Femern Bælt – danske jernbanelandanlæg
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Tillæg til miljøredegørelse - Ringsted-Femern Banen - November 2014
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Related press
Denmark: EUR 200 million EIB loan to link rail network to Fehmarn tunnel

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/03/2019
20170479
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
SUND OG BAELT HOLDING A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 677 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the upgrading of the Danish railway access line, between Ringsted and Rodby, linking to the future Fehmarnbelt tunnel between Denmark and Germany.

The project concerns improving the railway line connection to the Fehmarnbelt tunnel on the Danish side. The upgrade includes the increase of line speed to 200 km/h for passenger trains, electrification of the track, constructing a double track for the whole section and equipping the track with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2 baseline 3. The project is located on the Scandinavian - Mediterranean Trans-European Transport Core Network (TEN-T) Corridor.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of the modernisation and electrification of existing railway infrastructure and is to be carried out mainly within existing rights of way or on new alignment of twin track. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and is a subject to an EIA.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EC) interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
08/12/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Miljøredegørelse, hæfte 1 - Femern Bælt – danske jernbanelandanlæg
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Tillæg til miljøredegørelse - Ringsted-Femern Banen - November 2014
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EUR 200 million EIB loan to link rail network to Fehmarn tunnel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Miljøredegørelse, hæfte 1 - Femern Bælt – danske jernbanelandanlæg
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84930132
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170479
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Publication Date
21 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82002817
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170479
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Tillæg til miljøredegørelse - Ringsted-Femern Banen - November 2014
Publication Date
8 Dec 2018
Document language
Finnish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84995739
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170479
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257290497
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170479
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Miljøredegørelse, hæfte 1 - Femern Bælt – danske jernbanelandanlæg
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Tillæg til miljøredegørelse - Ringsted-Femern Banen - November 2014
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Other links
Summary sheet
FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Data sheet
FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Related press
Denmark: EUR 200 million EIB loan to link rail network to Fehmarn tunnel

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EUR 200 million EIB loan to link rail network to Fehmarn tunnel
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Miljøredegørelse, hæfte 1 - Femern Bælt – danske jernbanelandanlæg
Related public register
21/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK
Related public register
08/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK - Tillæg til miljøredegørelse - Ringsted-Femern Banen - November 2014
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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