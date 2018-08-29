FEHMARNBELT TUNNEL LINK

Summary sheet
The project consists of the upgrading of the Danish railway access line, between Ringsted and Rodby, linking to the future Fehmarnbelt tunnel between Denmark and Germany.
The project concerns improving the railway line connection to the Fehmarnbelt tunnel on the Danish side. The upgrade includes the increase of line speed to 200 km/h for passenger trains, electrification of the track, constructing a double track for the whole section and equipping the track with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2 baseline 3. The project is located on the Scandinavian - Mediterranean Trans-European Transport Core Network (TEN-T) Corridor.
The project consists of the modernisation and electrification of existing railway infrastructure and is to be carried out mainly within existing rights of way or on new alignment of twin track. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and is a subject to an EIA.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EC) interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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