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AVIO SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEMS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/01/2019 : € 10,000,000
6/10/2017 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVIO SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEMS RDI
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2017
20170472
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVIO SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEMS RDI
AVIO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 108 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in RDI in the field of space propulsion systems as well as capital expenditures for the modernisation and expansion of the manufacturing capacity of its main Italian production site over the period 2017-2020.

The project is expected to support the growth of the group as well as the development of new products and technologies through RDI activities. Moreover, the capital investments target the expansion of the promoter's production capacity in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments related to the research and development and to the manufacturing of space propulsion systems that are not specifically listed in the EIA directive Annex I or II. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Environment details will however be checked during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVIO SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEMS RDI
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVIO SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEMS RDI
Publication Date
12 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77978216
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170472
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVIO SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEMS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
AVIO SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEMS RDI
Data sheet
AVIO SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEMS RDI
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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