LATAM Sustainable Power Generation FL

Summary sheet
A framework loan to support the development of renewable energy projects in Brazil and Mexico, promoted by Energias De Portugal Renováveis (EDPR).
The project aims at financing climate change mitigation projects in the areas of renewable energy and energy efficiency in Brazil and Mexico. The operation is eligible under the Bank's Climate Action and Environment Facility 2014-2020 and it will contribute to the Bank's climate action lending objectives. The renewable energy projects are expected to positively impact the domestic economies through job creation and fuel import bill reduction, while improving energy security and reducing energy prices. The operation supports clean, renewable energy generation in Brazil and Mexico in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all (SDG 7) and taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts (SDG 13).
The environmental impact assessment procedures carried out to date and the environmental management plans, including the mitigation measures to be applied during construction and operation and any potential residual gaps ensuing from the start of works, will be assessed in light of the Bank's Environmental and Social Standards.
The EIB's Private Sector Procurement Guidelines will be followed for the project.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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