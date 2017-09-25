FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of intermediated loans through acceptable financial intermediaries dedicated to the implementation of seven biogas treatment facilities in France. Those projects will be implemented and operated by Fonroche Biogaz.
The project aims at achieving the objectives as per EU Directives which govern the waste management sector in Member States, notably the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC and the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC. It will contribute to further diversion of biodegradable waste going to landfills. In addition, the project will contribute to achieving climate change objectives by reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions from waste and by substituting energy generated from fossil origin with renewable alternatives. It will contribute to achieving EU and French renewable energy objectives, especially those relating to the Loi de Transition Energétique pour la Croissance Verte (Energy Transition for Green Growth Act), targeting the use of biowaste for natural gas production. The proposed operation is therefore eligible for EIB financing under the EU Treaty Article 309 c) common interest (Protection of environment and energy/renewable energy).
Due to their technical characteristics, biogas plants are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, SEA (2001/42/EC), EIA (2014/52/EU) amended in 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), leaving it to the national competent authority to determine, according to Annex III of the said Directive, whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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