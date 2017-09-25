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FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 90,000,000
Solid waste : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/07/2018 : € 45,000,000
12/07/2018 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biodeac - Etude d'impact
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Bioroussillon - Etude d'impact
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biogasconha - Etude d'impact
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biopommeria - Etude d'impact

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2018
20170467
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO
FONROCHE BIOGAZ SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 135 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of intermediated loans through acceptable financial intermediaries dedicated to the implementation of seven biogas treatment facilities in France. Those projects will be implemented and operated by Fonroche Biogaz.

The project aims at achieving the objectives as per EU Directives which govern the waste management sector in Member States, notably the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC and the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC. It will contribute to further diversion of biodegradable waste going to landfills. In addition, the project will contribute to achieving climate change objectives by reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions from waste and by substituting energy generated from fossil origin with renewable alternatives. It will contribute to achieving EU and French renewable energy objectives, especially those relating to the Loi de Transition Energétique pour la Croissance Verte (Energy Transition for Green Growth Act), targeting the use of biowaste for natural gas production. The proposed operation is therefore eligible for EIB financing under the EU Treaty Article 309 c) common interest (Protection of environment and energy/renewable energy).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to their technical characteristics, biogas plants are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, SEA (2001/42/EC), EIA (2014/52/EU) amended in 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), leaving it to the national competent authority to determine, according to Annex III of the said Directive, whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biodeac - Etude d'impact
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Bioroussillon - Etude d'impact
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biogasconha - Etude d'impact
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biopommeria - Etude d'impact

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75769188
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170467
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biodeac - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
19 Jul 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85754529
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170467
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Bioroussillon - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
19 Jul 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85765348
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170467
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biogasconha - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
19 Jul 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85757487
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170467
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biopommeria - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
19 Jul 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85761245
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170467
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biodeac - Etude d'impact
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Bioroussillon - Etude d'impact
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biogasconha - Etude d'impact
Related public register
19/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO - Biopommeria - Etude d'impact
Other links
Summary sheet
FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO
Data sheet
FONROCHE - BIOGAZ PROJECTS PORTFOLIO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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