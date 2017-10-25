KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II

Summary sheet
Investments for the modernisation and environmental optimisation of the promoter's operations. The project proposed comprises a significant part of the on-going investment programme of the promoter and addresses the modernisation of equipment and machinery to adjust the existing processes to the changing mining and copper ore conditions.
The project is expected to support an environmentally friendly, safe and stable copper production, as it aims to improve the promoter's operational safety as well as environmental and operational (including energy) performance.
This type of activities fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (Annex II 13 (a)). The screening process, respective Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) decisions and reports will be assessed during appraisal. The safety and environmental dimensions of the project components, in particular the envisaged emission and effluent reductions, will be scrutinised during appraisal. This will include a conformity check with applicable EU directives (IED, ambient air and SEVESO III) and the environmental management plans. As the components are all within the borders of existing plants, it is not expected that Habitat issues will arise.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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