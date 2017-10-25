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KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 311,609,280.93
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 311,609,280.93
Industry : € 311,609,280.93
Signature date(s)
25/06/2021 : € 97,491,801.84
11/12/2017 : € 214,117,479.09
Other links
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Related press
Poland: EIB supports key technological investments in copper industry

Summary sheet

Release date
25 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2017
20170461
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Private promoter
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 1340 million (EUR 316 million)
PLN 1934 million (EUR 456 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments for the modernisation and environmental optimisation of the promoter's operations. The project proposed comprises a significant part of the on-going investment programme of the promoter and addresses the modernisation of equipment and machinery to adjust the existing processes to the changing mining and copper ore conditions.

The project is expected to support an environmentally friendly, safe and stable copper production, as it aims to improve the promoter's operational safety as well as environmental and operational (including energy) performance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This type of activities fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (Annex II 13 (a)). The screening process, respective Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) decisions and reports will be assessed during appraisal. The safety and environmental dimensions of the project components, in particular the envisaged emission and effluent reductions, will be scrutinised during appraisal. This will include a conformity check with applicable EU directives (IED, ambient air and SEVESO III) and the environmental management plans. As the components are all within the borders of existing plants, it is not expected that Habitat issues will arise.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports key technological investments in copper industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76674806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170461
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185286083
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170461
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Other links
Summary sheet
MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Data sheet
KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Related press
Poland: EIB supports key technological investments in copper industry

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports key technological investments in copper industry
Other links
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KGHM MODERNISATION PROGRAMME II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications