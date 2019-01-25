ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project finances the investment programme of RET, the public transport operator in Rotterdam (NL).
RET aims at modernising and upgrading its fleet and infrastructure for bus, tram and metro (tracks, overhead lines, 3rd rail, etc.). Investments include, among others, the acquisition of 105 zero emission buses and 103 hybrid buses and the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructure for electric buses.
Manufacture of the buses will take place in the promoter's existing plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended; therefore no EIA is required for this component. Compliance of infrastructure, with EU Directives on the environment, including the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive will be analysed during appraisal. The arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will also be analysed during the appraisal..
The EIB will require RET to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project has been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU and 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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