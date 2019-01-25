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ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 115,000,000
Transport : € 115,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/09/2019 : € 3,300,000
26/09/2019 : € 111,700,000
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Related EFSI register
20/05/2019 - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Related press
Netherlands: European support for electric buses in Rotterdam public transport

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2019
20170456
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
ROTTERDAMSE ELEKTRISCHE TRAM NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 262 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project finances the investment programme of RET, the public transport operator in Rotterdam (NL).

RET aims at modernising and upgrading its fleet and infrastructure for bus, tram and metro (tracks, overhead lines, 3rd rail, etc.). Investments include, among others, the acquisition of 105 zero emission buses and 103 hybrid buses and the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructure for electric buses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of the buses will take place in the promoter's existing plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended; therefore no EIA is required for this component. Compliance of infrastructure, with EU Directives on the environment, including the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive will be analysed during appraisal. The arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will also be analysed during the appraisal..

The EIB will require RET to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project has been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU and 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
20/05/2019 - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: European support for electric buses in Rotterdam public transport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Publication Date
13 Apr 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87114726
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170456
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Publication Date
20 May 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
91630193
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170456
Last update
20 May 2019
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Related EFSI register
20/05/2019 - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Other links
Summary sheet
ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Data sheet
ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Related press
Netherlands: European support for electric buses in Rotterdam public transport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: European support for electric buses in Rotterdam public transport
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA
Related EFSI register
20/05/2019 - ROTTERDAM ELECTRIC BUSES TRAM & METRO INFRA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications