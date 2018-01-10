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KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/03/2018 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Related press
Finland: #InvestEU - European support for climate-related research by Kemira Oyj

Summary sheet

Release date
10 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/03/2018
20170441
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
KEMIRA OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 92 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in RDI related to specialty chemicals in 2017-2020.

The project will contribute to improving and safeguarding the promoter's future competitiveness in the chemical industry. These investments typically aim at the adaptation and development of more efficient and environmentally-friendly process technologies and products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are not specifically listed in the EIA's Directive Annex I or II and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Other links
Related press
Finland: #InvestEU - European support for climate-related research by Kemira Oyj

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Publication Date
17 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78516885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170441
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
148363703
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170441
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Other links
Summary sheet
KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Data sheet
KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Related press
Finland: #InvestEU - European support for climate-related research by Kemira Oyj

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: #InvestEU - European support for climate-related research by Kemira Oyj
Other links
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KEMIRA SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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