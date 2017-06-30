CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
The project will consist of around 10 components of railway infrastructure upgrading, modernisation and renewal. The investments will all be located in the Czech Republic, on the TEN-T network, including core Baltic–Adriatic, Rhine-Danube and Orient/East-Med corridors on sections pre-identified in the Connecting Europe Facility for inclusion in the investment workplans for particular corridors. The exact scope will be confirmed during the appraisal.
The project is expected to generate time and vehicle-operating-cost savings by allowing for more efficient use of existing rail capacity. It may also present environmental and safety benefits due to modal shift from road to rail expected to take place because of better rail services. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in the Czech Republic as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is mostly located in convergence zones and by facilitating access promotes regional development.
The project consists of several components and requirements concerning the environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary. The pertinence to Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive, the screening decisions, the EIA and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. A modal shift thanks to increased rail-based mobility can be expected (due to increased speed and capacity), thus also decreasing traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions, although to a limited extent. Details will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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