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CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 444,920,808.9
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 444,920,808.9
Transport : € 444,920,808.9
Signature date(s)
28/03/2019 : € 444,920,808.9
Other links
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

Summary sheet

Release date
30 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/03/2019
20170434
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
SPRAVA ZELEZNICNI DOPRAVNI CESTY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 11500 million (EUR 447 million)
CZK 24004 million (EUR 932 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will consist of around 10 components of railway infrastructure upgrading, modernisation and renewal. The investments will all be located in the Czech Republic, on the TEN-T network, including core Baltic–Adriatic, Rhine-Danube and Orient/East-Med corridors on sections pre-identified in the Connecting Europe Facility for inclusion in the investment workplans for particular corridors. The exact scope will be confirmed during the appraisal.

The project is expected to generate time and vehicle-operating-cost savings by allowing for more efficient use of existing rail capacity. It may also present environmental and safety benefits due to modal shift from road to rail expected to take place because of better rail services. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in the Czech Republic as well as promote travel by rail and will, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project is mostly located in convergence zones and by facilitating access promotes regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of several components and requirements concerning the environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary. The pertinence to Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive, the screening decisions, the EIA and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. A modal shift thanks to increased rail-based mobility can be expected (due to increased speed and capacity), thus also decreasing traffic-related greenhouse gas emissions, although to a limited extent. Details will be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81584472
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170434
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Data sheet
CZECH RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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