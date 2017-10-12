CZESTOCHOWA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Urban development - Construction
The project will support eligible investment schemes in the city of Czestochowa. The operation is expected to support urban development and infrastructure modernisation including climate action components. The loan will be signed under the programme loan SILESIA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME (2017-0117).
The proposed framework loan will support the City of Czestochowa (Silesia province) in the implementation of its development strategy. Therefore, the project will focus on the reinforcement of its economic basis, increasing the accessibility to existing and new business areas, and providing higher quality services to the population.
The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are economically, technically and financially justified and environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation. With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.
The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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