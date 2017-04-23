BIEDRONKA ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Summary sheet
Modernisation of existing discount retail outlets in convergence areas in Poland, including energy efficiency measures targeted at reducing energy consumption, as well as measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.
The proposed operation consists of the modernisation of some 700 stores in Poland, including equipment and furniture, as well as energy efficiency measures reducing energy waste and possibly their greenhouse gas emissions.
The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at appraisal together with the status and details of possible environmental and social assessments, permit procedures, public consultation and hence compliance of the project with EIB environmental and social standards. The refurbishment of buildings shall be further aligned with the 2010/31/EU Energy performance of buildings Directive and the 2012/27/EU Energy Efficiency.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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