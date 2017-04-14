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ITALIAN MEDIUM SIZED RENEWABLES FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 400,000,000
Energy : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/10/2019 : € 50,000,000
11/10/2019 : € 100,000,000
11/12/2017 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN MEDIUM SIZED RENEWABLES FRAMEWORK LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2017
20170414
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALIAN MEDIUM SIZED RENEWABLES FRAMEWORK LOAN
RENEWABLE ENERGY OPERATORS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 575 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Framework loan targeting small to medium-sized renewable project schemes throughout Italy, mainly focused on wind but possibly including other renewable energy (RE) sources, such as: geothermal, biomass and solar sources, to be carried out by selected private or public promoters. Most of the identified project schemes are located in convergence regions.

The project supports EU renewable energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions. In addition, most of the investments will also be located in convergence regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will check that the financial intermediaries have the capacity and the procedures to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediary during appraisal, including making sure that sub-projects are in compliance with the EU Procurement Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU. 2014/25/EU, and their transposition into national legislation.

Related documents
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN MEDIUM SIZED RENEWABLES FRAMEWORK LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN MEDIUM SIZED RENEWABLES FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
21 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77631040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170414
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN MEDIUM SIZED RENEWABLES FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALIAN MEDIUM SIZED RENEWABLES FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
ITALIAN MEDIUM SIZED RENEWABLES FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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