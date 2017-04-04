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DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 29,932,519.02
Sector(s)
Energy : € 29,932,519.02
Signature date(s)
17/07/2018 : € 2,870,159.73
17/07/2018 : € 13,469,633.56
17/07/2018 : € 13,592,725.73
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/07/2018
20170404
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
DENHAM CAPITAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 35 million (EUR 30 million)
USD 1000 million (EUR 851 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity participation in a fund investing in energy and renewable energy generation projects in Africa, southeast Asia and Latin America.

The fund aims to invest across five to eight investment platforms by backing experienced power project developers/management teams with deep knowledge of local markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the technical characteristics of the potential investments (large greenfield power-generation projects) contemplated by the fund, most of them will require a full environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). The fund is currently developing a fully-fledged environmental and social management system (ESMS), and will be required to integrate it into the fund's procedures. The assessment of the environmental and social (E&S) impact and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will carry out for every project. The bank will be consulted both for the final drafting of the fund's E&S documentation and procedures, as well as for the incorporation of E&S obligations into the fund's legal documentation. The capacity of the fund manager to assess and monitor E&S impact and risks of the individual investments and to implement the necessary requirements/mitigation in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation, as well as the bank's E&S standards, will be further assessed during appraisal.

The bank will require the fund to ensure that implementation of the projects they invest in has been and will be done in accordance with the bank's Guide to Procurement (in line with the bank's Equity Risk Guidelines). Of particular relevance will be to ensure that for EIB-eligible investment, appropriate procedures have been followed with regard to the granting/obtaining of concessions (or other contractual arrangements) in line with EIB procurement standards, notably in terms of international publicity, traceability and non-discrimination of bidders.

Related documents
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76997193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170404
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Publication Date
8 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233420327
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170404
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Data sheet
DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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