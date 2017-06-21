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SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 125,000,000
Energy : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2017 : € 50,000,000
19/01/2018 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Related press
Spain: EIB supports energy sector on Canary Islands with EUR 125m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2017
20170397
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
REDEXIS GAS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 257 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of the promoter's natural gas distribution network in several Spanish regions during the period 2018-2019

The investments envisaged by the promoter include mainly the construction of new pipelines and associated equipment to reach unserved Spanish customers, who currently rely on more expensive and polluting fuels for heating and cooking.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation.

Related documents
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports energy sector on Canary Islands with EUR 125m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Publication Date
12 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76251049
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170397
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149121638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170397
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Other links
Summary sheet
SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Data sheet
SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Related press
Spain: EIB supports energy sector on Canary Islands with EUR 125m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports energy sector on Canary Islands with EUR 125m loan
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPAIN GAS NETWORK EXPANSION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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