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GIRONDE HAUT MEGA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 60,000,000
Telecom : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2018 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Related press
France: Digital development, energy transition - EIB supports the day-to-day lives of the people of Bordeaux

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2018
20170394
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
SYNDICAT MIXTE GIRONDE NUMERIQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 401 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the design and rollout of a publicly owned fibre broadband network Fibre to the Home (FTTH) in the rural areas of the Gironde department.

The objective of the project is to deploy a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network covering over 410 000 households as well as fibre-based connectivity to public and enterprise sites. The access networks will be deployed in areas where private operators are not present with very high speed broadband services due to lack of commercial interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/23/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
12/10/2018 - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Other links
Related press
France: Digital development, energy transition - EIB supports the day-to-day lives of the people of Bordeaux

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Publication Date
2 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83490108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170394
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255401842
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170394
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Publication Date
12 Oct 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86843973
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170394
Last update
12 Oct 2018
Sector(s)
Telecom
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Other links
Summary sheet
GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Data sheet
GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Related press
France: Digital development, energy transition - EIB supports the day-to-day lives of the people of Bordeaux

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Digital development, energy transition - EIB supports the day-to-day lives of the people of Bordeaux
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - GIRONDE HAUT MEGA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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