GIRONDE HAUT MEGA

Summary sheet
The project relates to the design and rollout of a publicly owned fibre broadband network Fibre to the Home (FTTH) in the rural areas of the Gironde department.
The objective of the project is to deploy a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network covering over 410 000 households as well as fibre-based connectivity to public and enterprise sites. The access networks will be deployed in areas where private operators are not present with very high speed broadband services due to lack of commercial interest.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/23/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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