Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 59,500,000
Sector(s)
Transport : € 8,925,000
Energy : € 14,875,000
Telecom : € 35,700,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2017 : € 4,462,500
3/11/2017 : € 4,462,500
3/11/2017 : € 7,437,500
3/11/2017 : € 7,437,500
3/11/2017 : € 17,850,000
3/11/2017 : € 17,850,000
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2017
20170385
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 450 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
  • Telecom - Information and communication
Description
Objectives

An infrastructure fund focusing mainly on Europe, principally in the energy and utilities, transportation and telecommunications sectors

The fund targets high-quality core infrastructure investments in projects which will deliver stable cash flows with primarily mid-term (e.g. 5-15 year) contracted income streams.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will be required to comply with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76850678
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170385
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239042196
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170385
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Other links
Summary sheet
DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I
Data sheet
DIF CORE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications