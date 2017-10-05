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VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,958,029.89
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 21,958,029.89
Education : € 21,958,029.89
Signature date(s)
8/03/2018 : € 652,053.77
5/10/2017 : € 21,305,976.12
Other links
Related public register
30/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Parent project
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP PROGRAM

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/10/2017
20170381
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
STADT WIEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
EUR 46 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Berresgasse Campus project forms one of nine schools under the BIENE programme developing new education facilities for young people aged 0 to 14 years. The Berresgasse Campus project will construct approximately 19,000m2, creating approximately 1,100 new school places for kindergarten, pre-primary, primary and lower-secondary school education. The location of the new campus will be in the Donaustadt area of Vienna and procured using a public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism.

The Vienna School PPP programme involves the construction of educational facilities by way of the Vienna "Campus " concept, implementing a modern, state-of-the-art pedagogical concept. The Campus approach foresees the integration of the spaces intended for kindergarten and primary school in order to create parallel and shared learning processes. The architectural design, alongside with the pedagogical framework, is aimed to the integration of pupils with special needs. The School PPP Campus Berresgasse will be built in the northeast area of the City of Vienna, hosting ca. 1,000 children aged between 0 and 14 years, and will be open from autumn 2019 onwards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, though the project may be covered in Annex II of the EIA Directive in relation to urban development. Owing to its relatively small scale, the Berresgasse campus would not per se require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). If an EIA is nevertheless required, the EIB requires that it is made available in whole to the EIB.

The project Vienna School PPP Campus Berresgasse has been tendered by the Promoter (City of Vienna) using a two-stage negotiated procedure under Austrian law (Bundesvergaberecht), in full compliance with EU standards and with publication in the OJEU. There is no specific law regarding PPP projects in Austria. The Federal Procurement Act 2006 (Bundesvergaberecht) implemented the provisions of the EU Directives 2004/18/EC.

Related documents
30/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Related projects
Parent project
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP PROGRAM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Publication Date
30 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75689735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170381
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140808381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170381
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Other links
Summary sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Data sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CAMPUS BERRESGASSE
Parent project
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP PROGRAM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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