Summary sheet
The Berresgasse Campus project forms one of nine schools under the BIENE programme developing new education facilities for young people aged 0 to 14 years. The Berresgasse Campus project will construct approximately 19,000m2, creating approximately 1,100 new school places for kindergarten, pre-primary, primary and lower-secondary school education. The location of the new campus will be in the Donaustadt area of Vienna and procured using a public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism.
The Vienna School PPP programme involves the construction of educational facilities by way of the Vienna "Campus " concept, implementing a modern, state-of-the-art pedagogical concept. The Campus approach foresees the integration of the spaces intended for kindergarten and primary school in order to create parallel and shared learning processes. The architectural design, alongside with the pedagogical framework, is aimed to the integration of pupils with special needs. The School PPP Campus Berresgasse will be built in the northeast area of the City of Vienna, hosting ca. 1,000 children aged between 0 and 14 years, and will be open from autumn 2019 onwards.
Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, though the project may be covered in Annex II of the EIA Directive in relation to urban development. Owing to its relatively small scale, the Berresgasse campus would not per se require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). If an EIA is nevertheless required, the EIB requires that it is made available in whole to the EIB.
The project Vienna School PPP Campus Berresgasse has been tendered by the Promoter (City of Vienna) using a two-stage negotiated procedure under Austrian law (Bundesvergaberecht), in full compliance with EU standards and with publication in the OJEU. There is no specific law regarding PPP projects in Austria. The Federal Procurement Act 2006 (Bundesvergaberecht) implemented the provisions of the EU Directives 2004/18/EC.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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