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KULIMA ACCESS TO FINANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2021 : € 12,500,000
22/12/2020 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KULIMA ACCESS TO FINANCE

Summary sheet

Release date
22 August 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2020
20170370
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KULIMA ACCESS TO FINANCE
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an intermediated facility for on-lending to eligible private agriculture sector projects in Malawi.

The project will help the financing of small and medium agriculture projects carried out by private sector enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
20/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KULIMA ACCESS TO FINANCE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KULIMA ACCESS TO FINANCE
Publication Date
20 Oct 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150438732
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170370
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Malawi
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KULIMA ACCESS TO FINANCE
Other links
Summary sheet
KULIMA ACCESS TO FINANCE
Data sheet
KULIMA ACCESS TO FINANCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications