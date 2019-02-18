MIDWAY ALIGNMENT VAASA UMEA FERRY

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a new passenger (RoPax) ferry to replace the existing one currently used to connect the cities of Vaasa (Finland) and Umea (Sweden). The new vessel will be equipped with a dual-fuel liquid natural gas/biogas (LNG/LBG) and marine diesel engine, an electric propulsion system, an optimised hull design and other similar energy efficiency features that improve significantly its environmental performance compared to the existing vessel. The project also involves small scale port infrastructure works for the adaptation of the berths required for the reception of the new ferry at the ports of Vaasa and Umea.
The ferry link is an essential part of the Midway Alignment of the core network (EU Freight Corridors), both road and railway, in the Bothnian Gulf region. The Midway Alignment also represents , a "shortcut" in the Bothnian Gulf, a link which makes it possible both for goods an people to reduce their travel efforts , costs and environmental impactThe project will help to maintain and improve the public transport service on the Kvarken corridor ferry between Umeå, Sweden and Vaasa, Finland. By improving service quality and increasing freight capacity it will contribute to maintaining public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, and promote a shift towards a modern green ferry to improve commuting and mobility in the region, as an alternative to air and road travel.
The project will contribute to the development of a sustainable transport system for passengers and wheeled cargo and is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) "common interest", of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU. Furthermore, the project is in line with the EIB policy on Climate Change, falling into the category of Sustainable Transport. The project thus contributes to sustainable transport, in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy, as well as climate change mitigation in line with the EIB Climate Strategy. The new vessel falls outside the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to port infrastructure and compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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