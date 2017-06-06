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RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 92,561,427.13
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 92,561,427.13
Water, sewerage : € 92,561,427.13
Signature date(s)
30/06/2021 : € 92,561,427.13
Other links
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME - Evaluacion de Impacto Ambiental y Social

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2021
20170354
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME
PROVINCIA DE BUENOS AIRES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 110 million (EUR 99 million)
USD 222 million (EUR 199 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the measures included in the Integrated Salado River Basin Management Plan (PMI), thus (i) enhance flood protection and (ii) strengthen the capacity of the responsible institutions for integrated water resources monitoring and management in the Salado River Basin.

The project will help the Province of Buenos Aires to take adequate and coordinated measures to manage and reduce flood risks. The investments are expected to alleviate direct risk to population or critical assets. They will also contribute to climate action adaptation, by increasing the resilience against the effects of more extreme weather patterns. The project will benefit the residents of the municipalities along the Salado River Basin (Section V).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact will be predominantly positive. The components are likely to require a comprehensive environmental impact assessment according to local and national legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement of the project is carried out in line with EIB procurement guidelines.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME - Evaluacion de Impacto Ambiental y Social

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
11 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91000877
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170354
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME - Evaluacion de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Publication Date
26 Feb 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84182706
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170354
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME - Evaluacion de Impacto Ambiental y Social
Other links
Summary sheet
RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
RIO SALADO FLOOD PROTECTION PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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