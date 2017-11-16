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CCB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 25,000,000
Energy : € 12,500,000
Industry : € 12,500,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2017 : € 12,500,000
27/12/2017 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CCB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2017
20170350
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CCB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
CYPRUS COOPERATIVE BANK LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Framework Loan will finance small scale investments targeting energy efficiency measures mainly undertaken by households in Cyprus.

PF4EE was established under the umbrella of the EIB's DEEP Green initiative, which aims at scaling up financing for energy efficiency (EE) across a range of channels, including through stimulating financial intermediaries into focusing more of their lending on energy efficiency projects. The proposed operation will target three different segments: thermal insulation, complete EE renovation and construction of new Nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEBs).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

This operation is subject to approvals by the EIB's Governing Bodies.

Related documents
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CCB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Related projects
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CCB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Publication Date
7 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79025529
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170350
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Cyprus
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CCB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Other links
Summary sheet
CCB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Data sheet
CCB ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL PF4EE
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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