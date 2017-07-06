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GREECE LEASING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/05/2018 : € 25,000,000
10/07/2018 : € 25,000,000
2/07/2018 : € 50,000,000
16/07/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Greece: Companies to benefit from new EUR 400m leasing finance scheme following successful EUR 1 billion lending programme
Related press
Greece: EIB and Eurobank sign two new loan agreements

Summary sheet

Release date
6 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/05/2018
20170348
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREECE LEASING LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Commercial banks and leasing companies located in Greece with proven track record in SME and MidCap financing and strong origination capacity. Names to be confirmed after due diligence.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-beneficiary loan intermediated through acceptable banks/leasing companies operating in Greece for the financing through leasing of projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps located mainly in Greece

To improve access to term finance in the form of leasing for small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

This operation is subject to approval by the EIB's governing bodies.

Other links
Related press
Greece: Companies to benefit from new EUR 400m leasing finance scheme following successful EUR 1 billion lending programme
Related press
Greece: EIB and Eurobank sign two new loan agreements

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: Companies to benefit from new EUR 400m leasing finance scheme following successful EUR 1 billion lending programme
Related press
Greece: EIB and Eurobank sign two new loan agreements
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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