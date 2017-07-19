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SCIENCE4YOU (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 10,000,000
Industry : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/11/2017 : € 5,000,000
6/11/2017 : € 5,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Portugal: Toy company Science4you and EIB sign EUR 10 million loan under the Investment Plan for Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/11/2017
20170336
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCIENCE4YOU (EGFF)
Science4you, S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 20 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Science4you S.A. is a fast-growing Portuguese company which develops, produces and commercialises educational toys. The project includes the company's investment programme in its e-commerce strategy, network development, capital equipment, working capital and product development activities.

The project is expected to contribute to the promoter's international expansion through the development of new sales channels, increasing efficiency and enhancing its portfolio of products and clients. The proposed financing would also contribute to supporting and creating jobs in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would, therefore, not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the Bank's Services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Portugal: Toy company Science4you and EIB sign EUR 10 million loan under the Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
SCIENCE4YOU (EGFF)
Data sheet
SCIENCE4YOU (EGFF)
Related press
Portugal: Toy company Science4you and EIB sign EUR 10 million loan under the Investment Plan for Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: Toy company Science4you and EIB sign EUR 10 million loan under the Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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